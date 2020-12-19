ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Shares Gap Up to $9.16

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.16, but opened at $10.24. ERYTECH Pharma shares last traded at $10.24, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.75.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERYP)

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

