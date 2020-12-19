Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Esprit Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as high as $0.24. Esprit shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY)

Esprit Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution, and licensing of fashion and non-apparel products. The company offers casuals for women and men; and life style and other products, including bodywear, accessories, and shoes, as well as licensed products, such as timewear, eyewear, jewelry, bed bath products, and houseware under the Esprit and edc brand names for women, men, and kids.

