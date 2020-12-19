Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.25.

ESS stock opened at $234.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.08. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $329.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,857,000 after acquiring an additional 77,398 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,562,000 after purchasing an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

