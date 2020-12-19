EtherGem Trading 23.1% Higher This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $428,498.24 and $571.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00380110 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00026055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.42 or 0.02398651 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

