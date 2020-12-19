Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $170.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.23.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $190.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average is $122.70. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $192.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $10,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,796 shares of company stock valued at $46,822,864 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

