Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of EUTLF stock opened at $11.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

