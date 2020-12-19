Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Eventbrite from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eventbrite from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.46.

Eventbrite stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 134.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eventbrite will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eventbrite by 619.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Eventbrite by 49.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

