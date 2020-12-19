Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,681,000 after buying an additional 192,386 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at $208,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,197,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,729,000 after purchasing an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.93.

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $84.71 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.00.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

