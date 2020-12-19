EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVNVY opened at $3.59 on Friday. EVN has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.38.

Get EVN alerts:

About EVN

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private households and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.