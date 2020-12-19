Exagen (NYSE:XGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

NYSE:XGN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 29,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,243. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13.

In other Exagen news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 4,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $64,222.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nmsic Co-Investment Fund, L.P. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,868 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 48.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Exagen by 43.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exagen by 223.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exagen in the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

