Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) to Outperform

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.40.

Ceconomy Company Profile

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

