ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $466,000 in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after buying an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $52.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.43. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Victoria L. Brown sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,469 shares of company stock worth $6,334,910. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.