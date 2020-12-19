ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,767 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,081 shares of company stock valued at $6,622,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $76.87 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.