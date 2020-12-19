Expanse Reaches Market Capitalization of $668,118.73 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Expanse has a market capitalization of $668,118.73 and $4,324.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

