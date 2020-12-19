Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $295.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $295.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ FB traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $276.40. 26,693,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,697,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.94 and its 200 day moving average is $260.04. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $787.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,399.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 772,218 shares of company stock valued at $213,642,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

