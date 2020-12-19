Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $85,169.40 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,502 shares in the company, valued at $687,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total value of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total value of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total value of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total value of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $111,612.00.

FB stock opened at $276.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.94 and a 200 day moving average of $260.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 121,835 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after buying an additional 9,649 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,185,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,177,484,000 after purchasing an additional 235,826 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 59.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

