Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $8,339,104.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380,855 shares in the company, valued at $34,406,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $362,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,542,718.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,297 shares of company stock worth $71,640,631. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Fastly by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Knuff & Co LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,783,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,423. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of -159.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

