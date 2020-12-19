Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,313,214.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Federated Hermes by 13.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

