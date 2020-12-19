Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.30

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and traded as low as $9.61. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.98. The stock has a market cap of C$248.03 million and a P/E ratio of -11.55.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FRX.TO) (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

