Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.70.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $225.73 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $226.36. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 152.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

