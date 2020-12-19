Financial Review: PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tenable and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenable -22.79% -68.33% -13.37% PTC 6.21% 16.99% 6.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Tenable and PTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenable 0 0 10 0 3.00 PTC 0 4 13 0 2.76

Tenable presently has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.00%. PTC has a consensus price target of $109.94, suggesting a potential downside of 7.14%. Given PTC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PTC is more favorable than Tenable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Tenable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of PTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Tenable shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of PTC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Tenable has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tenable and PTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenable $354.59 million 15.08 -$99.01 million ($0.87) -59.60 PTC $1.26 billion 11.00 -$27.46 million $0.91 130.10

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Tenable. Tenable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PTC beats Tenable on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. It offers Tenable.io, a software as a service that manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional information technology (IT) assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers, as well as modern IT assets, such as cloud workloads, containers, Web applications, and Internet of Things and operational technology assets; and Tenable.sc, a solution to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional information technology assets and can be run on-premises. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences. The company also provides consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. PTC Inc. markets its products primarily through third-party resellers and strategic partners. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

