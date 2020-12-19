First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.62

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $19.97. First Business Financial Services shares last traded at $18.59, with a volume of 55,695 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

