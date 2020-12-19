First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.44.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Shares of FQVLF opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.15.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.