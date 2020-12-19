Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.52 million, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Five Star Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Star Senior Living will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

