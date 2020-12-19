FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.702 per share on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $8.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $55.41.

