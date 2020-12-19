FLIP Price Down 47% This Week (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, FLIP has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $240,100.64 and approximately $788.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00057595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.05 or 0.00387068 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00026074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.91 or 0.02379133 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP (FLP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.