Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $78.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $4,446,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,009,860.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,856,126.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,227 shares of company stock valued at $21,821,996. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 11.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,230,000 after acquiring an additional 785,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,336,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,947,000 after purchasing an additional 764,306 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,260 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,591,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,694,000 after buying an additional 264,213 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,911,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,171,000 after buying an additional 119,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FND traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,961. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $24.36 and a 12 month high of $101.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

