Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fluidigm Corporation operates as a biotech tools company that creates microfluidic-based chips and instrumentation for biological research. Products offered by the Company include BioMark HD System- a real time PCR; EP1 system for SNP genotyping; Access Array System-an Integrated Fluidic Circuit (IFC); TOPAZ system for protein crystallography; Dynamic Array integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs); and Access Array Assay Design Services. The Company’s products find its application in Gene Expression, Single-Cell Gene Expression, SNP Genotyping, Targeted Resequencing, Sample Quantitation, Copy Number Variation and Protein Crystallization. Fluidigm Corporation is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Fluidigm alerts:

FLDM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fluidigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fluidigm from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fluidigm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.69.

FLDM stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $508.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.90. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $39.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. Fluidigm had a negative return on equity of 19.25% and a negative net margin of 37.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluidigm will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Christopher Linthwaite sold 84,820 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $514,009.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,093.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLDM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the second quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fluidigm in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fluidigm (FLDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.