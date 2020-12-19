Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PDYPY stock opened at $100.53 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $106.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.20.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.