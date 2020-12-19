Football Equities (OTCMKTS:FBLQ) vs. Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Head to Head Review

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Football Equities (OTCMKTS:FBLQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Football Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.97 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.59 Football Equities N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Football Equities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Football Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -139.42% -59.30% -37.26% Football Equities N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Football Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and Football Equities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Football Equities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.97%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Football Equities.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions. The company also operates ClubWPT, an online poker club; PlayWPT, a web and mobile social poker; and Alpha8, a social poker product. In addition, it engages in the brand and music licensing business. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Football Equities Company Profile

Football Equities, Inc., (formerly The Orlando Predators Entertainment, Inc.), is engaged the sports and entertainment business. The Company owns and operates the Orlando Predators (the Predators), a professional arena football team of the Arena Football League (AFL); owns and operates two minor league teams of the arenafootball2 League (af2), the Peoria Pirates, which commenced play in the 2001 season, and the Bayou Bears, which are scheduled to commence play in the 2004 season; owns and operates the Louisiana IceGators of the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL), and owns an additional approximate 9% net revenue interest in the AFL (in addition to its approximate 4.5% AFL ownership interest it holds through the Predators). The Company derives its revenue and operating funds from the operations of the Predators, the Pirates and the IceGators (the Teams) and its aggregate 13. 5% team share and net revenue interest in the AFL.

