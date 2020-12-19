Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Down 7.2%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 3,323,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,744,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.81.

Separately, Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

