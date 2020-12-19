Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Shares of FBHS opened at $89.63 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,720,550. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

