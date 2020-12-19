Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $57,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 593,652 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after buying an additional 568,343 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 480,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

