Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Frequency Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ FREQ opened at $32.14 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 15,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $327,008.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,122,493.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $150,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,290 shares of company stock valued at $3,582,111. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

