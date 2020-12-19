frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

FTDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of frontdoor in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of frontdoor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in frontdoor by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in frontdoor by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. frontdoor has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that frontdoor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

