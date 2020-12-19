Frontier Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00141650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.00748113 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00169988 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00376127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00121330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00075449 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,230,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet.

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

