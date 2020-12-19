FTX Token (FTT) Hits Market Capitalization of $473.38 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 20% against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $473.38 million and $5.69 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00021470 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00403426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

