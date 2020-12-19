FunFair 24-Hour Volume Hits $506,862.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. FunFair has a total market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $506,862.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00057137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00368621 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00018198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025956 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 75.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002032 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

