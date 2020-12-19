Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Future plc (FUTR.L) (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 2,240 ($29.27) to GBX 2,105 ($27.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Future plc (FUTR.L) from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,974 ($25.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Future plc (FUTR.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,880.80 ($24.57).

FUTR opened at GBX 1,724.92 ($22.54) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,889.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,624.95. Future plc has a 1-year low of GBX 489.50 ($6.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99.

In related news, insider Rachel Addison bought 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,774 ($23.18) per share, for a total transaction of £49,636.52 ($64,850.43). Also, insider Hugo Drayton bought 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,675 ($21.88) per share, with a total value of £39,798 ($51,996.34).

Future plc (FUTR.L) Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, gaming and entertainment, music, creative and photography, home interest, education, and television, as well as hobbies and knowledge, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Media and Magazine.

