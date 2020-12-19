FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hexcel Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HXL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB lowered shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 66.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Hexcel by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Hexcel by 43.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $11,972,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.