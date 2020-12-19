FY2021 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) Raised by Raymond James (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) (TSE:LIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$52.90 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO) from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday.

LIF opened at C$34.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of C$13.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF.TO)’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and produces and processes iron ore concentrate and pellets.

