GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) will announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GATX. TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti increased their price objective on GATX from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised GATX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $342,967.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 1,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $83,680.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,539.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GATX during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in GATX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GATX by 87.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 653,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,112. GATX has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $88.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $68.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

