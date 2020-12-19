GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) Trading 0.7% Higher

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) (LON:GABI) traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 91.80 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). 173,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 496,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.40 ($1.17).

The stock has a market cap of £402.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 42.89, a current ratio of 42.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI.L) Company Profile (LON:GABI)

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

