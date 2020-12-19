General Motors (NYSE:GM) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,847.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,334,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,787,660 shares of company stock valued at $76,850,409 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in General Motors by 758.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

