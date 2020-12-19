GeoDB Achieves Market Cap of $2.93 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. GeoDB has a market cap of $2.93 million and $170,332.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00056898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00370211 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00018147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00025922 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 84.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com.

GeoDB Token Trading

GeoDB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

