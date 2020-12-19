GeyserCoin (GSR) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 19th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,874.77 and approximately $12.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,363,920 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

