Gifto Achieves Market Cap of $21.75 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 113.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $21.75 million and $41.12 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00057034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.50 or 0.00375620 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00026380 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 76.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002333 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (GTO) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.