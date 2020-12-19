Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

GIL opened at $28.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $602.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 140,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.