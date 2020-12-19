Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Renaissance Capital raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glencore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glencore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of GLNCY stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Glencore has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

