Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.89.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

